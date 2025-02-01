Banihal/Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) One person was killed and three others injured when a truck loaded with liquor bottles skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Battery Cheshma in Ramban district when its driver Rafaqat Khattana lost control while negotiating a curve. The truck was en route to Srinagar from Jammu, police said.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs – Arise Infra Solutions IPO, Chamunda Electricals IPO and Eleganz Interiors IPO.

Police said the truck rolled down into a 300-feet gorge, resulting in on-the-spot death of Yasir Ali, while the driver along with two others, Junaid and Zakir Hussain, were rescued in a critical condition by the rescuers and shifted to hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)