Mumbai, February 1: The Indian stock market has been through its ups and downs through the past few weeks. While entering the market is a daunting task, IPOs have been helping people do that differently. IPOs or Initial Public Offerings are a unique way for investors to buy shares at an early stage, often before a company reaches its full market potential.

The IPO market in India has been booming and shares of various brands like Malpani Pipes and Fittings are oversubscribed and immensely popular. February 2025 is set to see the launch of several highly anticipated IPOs as well. As we prepare to enter the month, here are the top 5 IPOs to look out for. Reliance Jio IPO Coming? Mukesh Ambani-Led Telecom Firm Targets ‘India’s Biggest IPO’ With Record-Breaking USD 120 Billion Valuation, Say Reports; Details.

Arise Infra Solutions IPO

Arisinfra Solutions is a B2B tech-enabled company that is looking to raise 600 crores. The mainline IPO for Arisinfra Solutions will be open for subscription February 3 and will be closed on February 5. The offer price of the shares is expected to be in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 210.

Chamunda Electricals IPO

The SME IPO for Chamunda Electricals will open for subscription on February 4. The IPO will close its subscription on February 6 and has an issue size of Rs 14.6 crores. Chamunda Electricals is an electrical company. The issue price for Chamunda Electricals will be in the range of Rs 47 to Rs 50 and is set to be listed on February 11. Tito's IPO: Goa's Iconic Nightclub Eyes Market Debut, Seeking INR 1,000 Crore Valuation in SME IPO, Say Reports.

Eleganz Interiors IPO

Eleganz Interiors Ltd is an interior design company that is looking to raise money for their company’s growth and management. The Eleganz Interiors Ltd SME IPO will be open for subscription from Feb 7 to Feb 11 and is looking to raise Rs 78 crores.

In addition to this, the offer for sale for Amwill Health Care Ltd. will also open on February 5, while the SME IPO for Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd. will also be open for subscription on February 6. We hope that this information helps you to begin your investment journey with the right choices.

