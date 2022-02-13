New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that bank frauds to the tune of Rs 5.35 lakh crore have taken place during the BJP government and that these are good days only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friends".

"Bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore have happened so far during the Modi era -- in 75 years there has never been such a fraud with the money of people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Also Read | Fire in Kolkata: Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Phoolbagan.

"These days of loot and deceit are good days only for Modi's friends. #KiskeAccheDin," he also said, taking a swipe at the government over the 'achhe din' slogan.

The Congress party has also accused the Modi dispensation of complicity, collusion and connivance in the alleged fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by the Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard, which it dubbed as "India's biggest bank fraud".

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here.

The opposition party has been accusing the Modi dispensation of helping a select few big businesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)