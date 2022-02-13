Mumbai, February 13: The Indian Coast Guard is inviting applications for recruitment to the posts of Foreman of Stores, General Central Service, Group ‘B’, Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Posts. Interested candidates are advised to check the official site of Coast Guard Recruitment at indiancoastguard.gov.in.

The registration process for the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 started on February 12. The last date to send the application form is March 14. Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts in East Coast Railway RRC Bhubaneshwar at rrcbbs.org.in; Check Details here.

How To Apply For Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must note that the duly filled application form shall be sent to “The Director General {for PD Rectt}, Coast Guard Headquarter, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase-II, Industrial Area, Sector-62, Noida, UP-201309“ on or before March 14.

Vacancy Details For Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Total Posts: 11

UR: 3

EWS: 1

OBC: 3

SC: 3

ST: 1

Age Limit For Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022:

The candidate's age must not exceed 30 years.

Relaxation of 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST candidates

To read the notification for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022, click here. Applicants must ensure that the eligibility criteria and the other norms are fulfilled before applying for the post.

