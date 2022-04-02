Bulandshahr, Apr 2 (PTI) Three masked men robbed a private bank of Rs 18 lakh in Syana area here on Saturday evening, police said.

The robbers looted the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank holding the bank staff at gunpoint and escaped, SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Mutant ‘XE’: No Need to Push Panic Button, But Keep Close Watch, Says TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra.

The incident was recorded on CCTV.

Over half-a-dozen teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, the SSP said.

Also Read | Ramzan Moon Sighted, Muslims in India to Begin Fasting From Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)