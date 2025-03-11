Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for approving Rs 100 crore for the development of the renowned pilgrimage site, Savadatti Yallamma Hill, in North Karnataka.

In a post on X, he stated that under the Central PRASAD scheme, the Rs 100 crore grant for the development of the Savadatti Yallamma Temple will provide modern facilities to the thousands of devotees visiting the temple.

Bommai expressed confidence that this initiative would foster a positive sentiment among the devotees towards the temple.

"Thank you PM Narendra Modi, and Gajendra Shekhawat for approving the development project of Shri Renuka Yallamma Temple under the PRASHAD scheme. This initiative will enhance the pilgrimage experience and provide modern amenities to thousands of devotees. We are excited about the positive impact this will bring to our community!" posted Bommai on X.

Yellamma Temple, also known as Renuka Temple, is a temple of Goddess (Devi) Renuka and a pilgrimage destination.

Earlier in the day, Bommai called for a thorough investigation into the illegal gold smuggling network linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Monday, Bommai stressed the need to expose all those involved in the network, which allegedly includes significant criminal activities connected to the actress.

Bommai clarified that during his tenure, the allocation of land to Xiroda India Pvt. Ltd., where Rao was a director, never reached the Chief Minister's office.

Commenting on media reports alleging that two ministers were involved, the former CM demanded a detailed and deep investigation is necessary.

"This does not appear to be an isolated incident. Such a major crime can't occur without officials' involvement. The entire network behind it must be exposed. A CBI probe will reveal who was responsible. A thorough investigation will bring out the truth," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a probe into the allegations of 'protocol violations' at the Bengaluru International Airport and the alleged role of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao in the gold smuggling case linked to actress Ranya Rao. (ANI)

