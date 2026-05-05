India News | Battle for India's Existence: Kiren Rijiju Calls BJP Win in West Bengal a Defining Moment for Democracy

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections as a "battle for India's existence," calling it a defining moment for democracy and the country's cultural identity.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "The victory in Bengal is not an ordinary political victory. This was a battle for India's culture, India's heritage, India's identity and in a way, for India's existence. This is not just a BJP victory... this is the country's victory. Democracy has become stronger." He added that the verdict signals a shift towards stability and an end to political violence in the state.

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Referring to past incidents, Rijiju said, "Political violence that used to happen in every election... people being burnt alive--this will stop after the BJP government comes. Wherever BJP comes, political violence stops. Good governance is a big factor in this."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju said the electorate's confidence stems from his leadership. "As long as Prime Minister Modi is there, people are assured about their future... No leader like him has ever been born in this country. That's why political success is being achieved one after another in his name," he said.

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The BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a historic breakthrough, with the party securing over 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending decades of dominance by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left forces. The result also dealt a major blow to the TMC, with several senior ministers losing their seats, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rijiju also highlighted cultural and developmental initiatives in Ladakh. "Relics of Lord Buddha have been kept in Leh... thousands of Ladakhi people are having darshan. It is a fortunate moment," he said, adding that he also delivered the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Memorial Lecture.

He further said that under PM Modi's leadership, Ladakh has witnessed rapid development. "With Union Territory status and new districts, Ladakh has gained a distinct identity. With the blessings of Lord Buddha, development will accelerate further," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)