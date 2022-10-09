New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday slammed a complainant who recently wrote a letter to the President of India against Justice D. Y. Chandrachud alleging that he had passed an order to help his lawyer son's client.

The complainant RK Pathan claiming to be the President of the Supreme Court and High Court Litigants Association of India alleged that in the complaint copy that Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was disqualified to hear any case where his son is representing any of the parties, but then also he heard the matter and passed the order beneficial to his son's client.

Bar Council of India requests the dignitaries to whom this scandalous letter is addressed and also to the Members of the Bar as well as the prudent citizen of our country to ignore such baseless posts and discourage such anti-Institutional people who are indulged in maligning the Judiciary and have been continuously attempting to weaken the Supreme Court.

The Bar Council of India press communication stated that it has thoroughly examined the contents of this 165-pages long letter and it finds that it is nothing but a scurrilous and malicious attempt to interfere with the functioning of the Judiciary and the administration of Justice. The contents of the complaint itself expose the frivolity of the allegations and the malicious purpose and intent behind them.

Bar Council of India has been informed by some senior members of the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court Bar that it is the same R. K. Pathan (Rashid Khan Pathan) whom in April 2020, in a Suo-Moto Contempt Petition, the Supreme Court found guilty of contempt for filing false, and baseless complaints against a Judge of Supreme court (now retired). The Supreme Court observed the complaints to be scandalous. Bar Council of India has been informed that alongwith this man, two other Advocates were also held guilty of contempt for their connivance with this man and all three were sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment by the Supreme Court in Contempt Petition of 2019, stated BCI press statement.

The press statement further states that the Bar Council of India has strongly deprecated the modus of some people with vested interests for their unsuccessful attempt to tarnish the image of our Supreme court and/or its Judges. Such a growing tendency is really a matter of serious concern for the country and it has to be checked anyhow.

One R. K. Pathan claiming to be the President of some so-called "Supreme Court and High Court Litigant Association" is stated to have lodged a complaint against the Senior-most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice D. Y. Chandrachud. Such a post and letter of R. K. Pathan being made viral by a few people deliberately on the eve of Justice Chandrachud's elevation as the Chief Justice of India. (ANI)

