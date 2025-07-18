Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Emphasising that the work of the police was very noble as it helped to directly resolve people's problems, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon the police to be respectful to the public and provide them fair and prompt service.

The grievances of the public should be heard patiently, he stressed while addressing Deputy Superintendents of Police who completed one year of training at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery, here.

"Police work is a noble profession as it directly solves people's problems. Be kind and respectful to the public, listen to their grievances patiently and provide them fair and prompt service," the CM advised through a video conference.

Also, police should adapt to new technology and remain updated in all subjects. They should be more knowledgeable in scientific investigation procedures too, he said, congratulating 24 DSPs, including nine women officers, who completed their training.

He urged them to work in a planned manner and effectively strive in maintaining the law and order.

So far, 5,055 direct sub-inspectors of police and 297 police superintendents have been provided basic training at the TN Police Academy. "I am happy to inform that 2,452 policemen have completed basic training and joined the police force last week," the CM said.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, Director of Tamil Nadu Police Training Academy Sandeep Roy Rathore, Additional Director of the Academy P C Thenmozhi, and senior police officials participated.

