Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking, on Friday said it has been awarded a Rs 157.33 crore order by the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 79 units of its flagship Power Angling & Tilting (PAT) Bulldozers.

Building on its proven track record of delivering robust machinery for challenging environments, BEML continues to play a vital role in supporting critical infrastructure and snow-clearing operations along India's frontiers, the company said.

This new order follows the company's successful execution of an earlier contract for 66 Bulldozers, all of which were delivered well within the stipulated timeline, reflecting BEML's commitment to quality and timely delivery, it said in a release.

With an established in-house R&D setup and state-of-the-art production facilities in Bengaluru, Mysuru and KGF, BEML continues to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the company said, adding that the PAT Bulldozer exemplifies this indigenous capability-designed, developed and produced entirely in India to meet the most demanding operational requirements.

