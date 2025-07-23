Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday said it has received an order worth Rs 293.81 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 150 indigenously designed high mobility vehicles (HMVs) 6x6.

The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions based on operational feasibility, the PSU said in a statement.

Also Read | 'Tanvi the Great': After Madhya Pradesh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher's Movie Tax-Free in the National Capital.

Designed to deliver high reliability and versatility, the 6x6 HMVs are built to operate effectively in extreme terrains, diverse climatic conditions and at high altitudes, it explained.

Key features of the HMVs include an independent suspension system, a high-power air-cooled engine, a central tyre inflation system, an anti-lock braking system, and a backbone tube chassis design — ensuring superior mobility, stability, and operational safety.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Busts Al-Qaeda Module, 4 Arrested for Radicalising Youth, Promoting Jihad and Inciting Violence Online (See Pics and Video).

"This order showcases BEML's expertise and capacity in delivering advanced indigenous products that enhances India's defence infrastructure," said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd.

"It also reinforces our ongoing support for the Government of India's Make in India initiative and our mission to empower the nation's armed forces with high quality, indigenously developed solutions," he added.

The HMVs are expected to play a key role in general operations, delivering essential services and logistical support to some of the most remote and inaccessible areas in the country.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)