New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The Centre-run BEML has started manufacturing oxygen generation units at its KGF complex in Kolar in Karnataka in order to mitigate the shortage in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19, according to an official statement on Thursday.

These units are being manufactured under a transfer of technology agreement signed with Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, which works under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BEML's statement noted.

"BEML has received orders for 100 oxygen generation units from DEBEL on May 21 under 'PM Cares' fund and the same is expected to be supplied by July-end," the statement said.

India has been severely hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and hospitals in several states have been complaining about shortage of oxygen, vaccines, drugs and equipment.

"To mitigate the oxygen shortages in the country for Covid patients, BEML has successfully started manufacturing 960 LPM (litres per minute) medical oxygen plants (units) at its KGF complex in record time under a ToT (transfer of technology) agreement with DEBEL," the statement said.

The first set of oxygen generation unit has been rolled out and is being delivered to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka, the statement said.

"In co-ordination with district-level medical authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM capacity medical oxygen plant in one of the designated hospitals in Karnataka under CSR (corporate social responsibility)," it mentioned.

With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, while the number of active COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

