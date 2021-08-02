Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) The Army and the Air Force on Monday undertook rescue and relief operations in West Bengal's Hooghly district, where many areas have been submerged due to excess rainfall and overflowing of rivers, an official said.

Helicopters and boats were pressed into service following a request from the state government, a Defence spokesperson said.

Choppers also dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas.

"Helicopters of Indian Air Force rescued 31 people from rooftops and brought them to safety to Arambagh," he said.

One flood-relief column of the Army was deployed at Dhanyaghari in Hooghly, the official said.

"The column rescued a number of marooned villagers," the spokesperson said, adding, it has been stationed in the affected area for further rescue operations.

People in several places in Hooghly and other south Bengal districts were in distress owing to inundation of large tracts of land following heavy rain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)