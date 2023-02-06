Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) The next session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on Wednesday, and the budget is likely to be placed on February 15, assembly sources said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.

“The budget session will begin with Governor's address on February 8 and it is likely to continue for two weeks. The budget is likely to be placed on February 15,” TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh said.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will place the budget on February 15

This will be C V Ananda Bose's first address to the state assembly after he took over as the state's governor.

According to TMC sources, the party, which has been up in arms against the Centre over allegations of not releasing funds to the state, is planning to bring in a motion during the budget session accusing the Union government of depriving it and pursuing a political vendetta.

“However, nothing has been decided on this. It will be discussed in the all-party meeting scheduled to be held on February 7. The business of the house will also be discussed at the Business Advisory committee meeting,” a senior party leader said.

The opposition BJP said they would oppose any move to from bringing in a motion against the Centre.

“We would oppose any move by the state government to bring a motion against the Centre. The state government is not providing records of expenditure for the funds the Centre has given over the years. They should first provide it,” Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

Last year's budget session witnessed high drama on the first day of the budget session as the then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ran into a stormy protest by BJP MLAs, forcing him just to lay his speech and leave the house.

The legislators of the TMC and the BJP also engaged in fisticuffs, leading to the hospitalisation of several MLAs after heated arguments over killings at Bogtui village in Birbhum district in an arson.

At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of a local TMC leader. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

