Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Monday barred three students from appearing in the class 10 final history exam after mobile phones were found on them, officials said.

"While two students of Gobindapur Kalicharan High School were caught with phones at the exam venue at Mathur Jatiram Memorial High School in South 24 Parganas, another student of Hindi High School was caught with a mobile at Dalkhola Girls High School in Uttar Dinajpur," a statement by the Board said.

In Coochbehar, a student of Ila Devi Girls High School was caught with a mobile at Tufanganj Nirpendra Narayan Memorial High School centre during the day.

A student of Chakulia High School in Uttar Dinajpur was disqualified for the day for tearing off his answer script at Gandal High School.

The class 10 state board exams began on February 10 and will continue till February 22.

Board president Ramanuj Ganguly earlier said carrying any electronic devices by students inside examination centres would not be allowed.

"Except for two key persons entrusted with running the exams at a centre, everyone else has to deposit their mobile phones or other electronic devices at the entrance of the venue. Any student found hiding a phone will be disqualified for the day and his gadget confiscated," he had said.

