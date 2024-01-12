Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to a proposal to fill up over 6,500 vacancies at the panchayat level in the state, minister Manas Bhunia said.

"There are 6,652 posts vacant at the gram panchayat," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video).

The Cabinet also green-lighted opening of a new hosiery unit in Howrah, and a textile hub in Metiabruz, state Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja said.

She said that 15 new hosiery units are being constructed in Jagdishpur, Howrah on 3.6 acres of land.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to rename all the refugee colonies in the state "Sthayi Thikana", state minister Aroop Biswas said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)