Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will procure 1180 electric buses by the end of 2023 for green public transport, the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a central government agency, said on Wednesday.

Four categories of e-buses - 12-metre low-floor AC, 12-metre standard-floor non-AC, 9-metre standard-floor AC and 9-metre standard-floor non-AC buses – will be procured from Tata Motors.

"Tata Motors will initiate the work to design, manufacture and supply electric buses to WBTC besides developing requisite charging infrastructure, with a target to complete the delivery of all 1180 e-buses by the end of 2023," CESL said in a statement.

CESL is the government designated nodal agency for procurement and deployment of electric vehicles, including e-buses, across all governments and state-run units.

The letter of acceptance for Kolkata was signed in the presence of state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Secretary Binod Kumar and CESL Managing Director Mahua Acharya, CESL said.

"We are expecting to see the first fleet of buses on the road by the end of this year," Hakim said.

The buses will be deployed under CESL's Grand Challenge initiative: procurement of 5,450 electric buses in five metro cities -- Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

