Surat, August 3: Crime against women continue to rise. The police arrested a 21-year-old man on Monday for allegedly raping and killing a 70-year-old woman. The accused had severely injured the woman who died in hospital during treatment.

Police arrested Samir Gulam Kadar, a resident of Muslim Society near Kosamba village overbridge, for allegedly raping the woman on Friday, reported TOI. Police investigation revealed that the woman was a beggar at the Kosamba railway station. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Out on Bail, Man Rapes Woman Again After Two Years in Jabalpur, Threatens Her To Withdraw Case; Videographs Incident

On Friday, the accused allegedly took the woman to an isolated place and raped her. The severely injured woman was later found by the police during patrolling and was admitted to a hospital. During medical examination, it was established that she had succumbed to the injuries inflicted on her during the crime. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Lured With Rs 10, 13-Year-Old Girl Raped by 2 Men Several Times; Accused Arrested

Later police booked an offence of raoe and murder against an unidentified accused and started investigation. During probe, the accused was identified based on specific information, said cops.

