Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Wednesday paid another surprise visit to a state university, where he underscored the importance of the National Education Policy to the faculty and students, officials said.

Bose went to the West Bengal State University, Barasat. He had visited the Calcutta University (CU) unannounced on Monday.

"College principals are creators of the future and need to depend on their inner strength to facilitate a change," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Bose had on Monday met principals of 145 affiliated colleges of CU and dwelt on the salient features of the NEP.

Asked about the governor's surprise visits to universities, Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters: "The state will take the call on NEP. The honourable governor has nothing to do on the issue. And, I don't have any clue about his visits, which are personal."

