Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 graph continued to rise in West Bengal, as the state reported 2,950 fresh cases, raising the tally to 20,45,781, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll also mounted to 21,236 after three more fatalities were registered, it said.

The state had logged 2,889 single-day infections on Thursday.

West Bengal now has 18,856 active cases, while 20,05,689 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

In the past 24 hours, 17,430 samples were tested for COVID-19, it said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 16.92 per cent.

