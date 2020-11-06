Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,187 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,50,449, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate is now 89.05 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Araria Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The toll mounted to 7,122 with 54 more fatalities.

The bulletin said that 3,948 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,93,524.

Also Read | Raniganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The number of active cases was recorded at 35,953.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were recorded in Kolkata and 14 in North 24 Parganas district. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.

The 3,948 fresh positive cases included 855 from Kolkata and 836 from North 24 Parganas.

In the last 24 hours, 45,467 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases to 47,78,975, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)