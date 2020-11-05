Araria vidhan sabha segment is also the headquarter of Araria district in eastern Bihar. The seat is located in Seemanchal belt, and houses a significant portion of the minority community voters. The constituency will go to polls on November 7, when the Election Commission has scheduled the third phase of assembly elections. The poll results would be declared on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.

Araria, along with 77 other constituencies, would be contested in the third round of elections on Saturday. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past two decades, with victories for BJP, LJP and Congress candidates. In the last assembly elections, the winner from Araria constituency was Abidur Rahman of the Congress. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

The prime contest in Araria, in this elections, is between the Janata Dal (United) of the NDA camp and the Congress from the Mahagathbandhan. The latter has re-fielded sitting MLA Abidur Rahman, whereas, the JD(U) issued the ticket to Shagufta Azim. The AIMIM candidate is Md Rashid Anwer.

The assembly elections in Bihar was the first major polling exercise in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic-induced lockdown had forced thousands of migrant labourers from the state to return back under strenuous mode of commutations. The Opposition parties have attempted to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the migrant crisis -- which analysts have described as a major poll issue.

