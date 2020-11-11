Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,431 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,76,696, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,452 after 49 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,872 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,16,984.

The number of active cases was recorded at 32,836.

In the last 24 hours, 44,131 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

