New Delhi, November 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, tweeted that pre-filled Income Tax Return (ITR) forms will be available for individual the tax payers. The measure has been taken to make the tax compliance more easy for everyone. The tweet said, " In order to make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled Income tax Returns (ITR) have been provided to individual taxpayers. The ITR form now contains pre-filled details of certain incomes such as salary income."Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended by Income Tax Department Till March 31, 2021.
It aims to make the filling of the income tax returns convenient, encourage more people to reveal their incomes and provide greater transparency in the process. The Income Tax Department have started to conduct all the communication related to assessment, investigation and redresal through a Document Identification Number (DIN), which is computer generated.
