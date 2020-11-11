New Delhi, November 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, tweeted that pre-filled Income Tax Return (ITR) forms will be available for individual the tax payers. The measure has been taken to make the tax compliance more easy for everyone. The tweet said, " In order to make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled Income tax Returns (ITR) have been provided to individual taxpayers. The ITR form now contains pre-filled details of certain incomes such as salary income."Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended by Income Tax Department Till March 31, 2021.

The ITR form from now onward will have more pre-filled details including the salary income column. Some of the fields were already pre-filled in the IRR forms for 2019 . There are different types of salaries that the Income Tax Act 1961 takes into account, including salaries, income from business or profession, house property, capital gains and income from other sources or the residual income. Income Tax Return Filing Date For Financial Year 2019-2020 Extended Till December 31 For Individual Taxpayers.