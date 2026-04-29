India News | Bengal Phase 2 Polling: BJP Candidate Tibrewal Casts Vote, Hopes for 'no Use of Force' in Electoral Process

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP candidate from Entally constituency Priyanka Tibrewal on Wednesday cast her vote at a polling station in Kolkata during the second phase of polling for West Bengal assembly elections.

She also visited the polling booth to ensure that no violence or illegal activity was being practised during the polling.

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Speaking with ANI, she expressed hope for all legitimate voters to cast their votes and no use of force during the electoral process.

"I pray that the legal voters can vote, and that no force is being used. I am visiting such places and catching these people," she said.

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Earlier in the day, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that he was surrounded and attempted to be attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth in West Bengal amid the 2026 Assembly elections.

The incident took place when he arrived to inspect a polling station, following which a group of TMC supporters raised slogans of "Jai Bengal" and allegedly surrounded him.

Amidst the ongoing final phase polling across 142 constituencies, Adhikari alleged that he was being attacked by outsiders.

Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "I am visiting the booth. These are not voters but outsiders."

As the situation escalated on the ground, prompting intervention by security personnel deployed at the site. Central forces allegedly resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, BJP and TMC polling agents reportedly clashed at booth numbers 147 and 148 at the Ramchandrapur Adarsha Bidyabhaban polling station in the Khanakul assembly constituency.

According to CRPF Sub-Inspector Usha, the voting in the region has resumed peacefully following the "minor incident".

"It was a minor incident. Right now, voting is taking place in a peaceful manner. CRPF's all-women 240th Battalion is deployed here," she said.

Apart from this incident, several other cases of clashes and violence have been reported from other areas of West Bengal.

A violent clash also erupted in the morning near the primary high school in the Hatra Bazaar area located in the Nadia district. The polling booth is set up at Hatra Bazaar Primary School, where tensions reportedly flared between workers of the All India Trinamool Congress and ISF.

According to the Chapra police, several people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Congress candidate from Chapra (82), Ashif Khan, alleged that TMC supporters and leaders are intimidating voters across the area.

Polling in the state is underway amid tight security arrangements, with leaders across parties making their presence felt at various booths.

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 78.68% till 3 PM amid the ongoing second phase of polling for the assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Purba Bardhaman district topped the charts with the highest voter turnout of 83.11% so far, with Hooghly following with 80.77% turnout.

Nadia district recorded a turnout of 79.79% while Kolkata North and South recorded 78% and 75.38% voter turnout, respectively, during the same period. Additionally, South 24 Paraganas also saw massive participation of people with 76.75% voter turnout.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)