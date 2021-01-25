Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,68,355 on Monday as 252 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 10,122, a health bulletin said.

As many as 417 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.14 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 74, while Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at three, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 6,151 active cases, while 5,52,082 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The state has so far tested over 78.15 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 18,243 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

As many as 38,159 frontline workers including several doctors, were vaccinated at 475 centres during the day even as 12 AEFI cases were reported, a senior health official said.

"The AEFI rate today was 0.3 per thousand, the lowest so far, while the vaccination rate was the highest. This shows that the initial hesitation of the health workers has subsided," the official said.

As many as 1,22,664 people have been vaccinated in the state so far, he said.

"We are confident of vaccinating all health workers within the time frame," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) started registering elderly persons for COVID vaccination.

The registration has started at five KMC clinics, a civic body official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)