Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletin said.

As many as 409 more people have been cured of the disease, pushing the recovery rate among the patients in the state to 97.16 per cent.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 91, followed by Kolkata at 83.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in North 24 Parganas, two each in Kolkata and Nadia and one each in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur.

The state now has 6,028 active cases, while 5,52,491 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 78.76 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 25,367 on Tuesday, it added.

