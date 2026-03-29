Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday mocked Amit Shah's criticism of the West Bengal government, claiming that the people of the state have instead 'prepared a chargesheet' against the BJP.

Challenging the Union Home Minister's political position in the state, Ghosh expressed confidence in a TMC victory, declaring that 'the trial is over, and the order is due on May 4th.

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"...The people of Bengal have prepared a chargesheet against the BJP. Will Amit Shah be able to show his face here after the elections? Forget about the chargesheet; the trial is over, and the order is due on May 4th," Ghosh told ANI.

Ghosh remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using the "victim card" in politics while releasing the BJP's chargesheet against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

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He accused Mamata Banerjee of pretending to be a victim during elections, adding that the people of Bengal have now understood her tactics.

Addressing the press conference in Kolkata, Shah said, "Mamata Banerjee has always played the politics of the victim card. At times, she gets her leg broken; at other times, she has her head bandaged; sometimes she falls ill; and then again, she stands before the Election Commission feigning helplessness while hurling abuses at the institution. But I have come to tell her that the people of Bengal have now thoroughly understood this politics of the victim card..."

Further, Shah pointed out that only in Bengal were judicial officers deployed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a situation not seen anywhere else in the country.

He said that the BJP would not only remove infiltrators from the voter list but also expel them from the country.

"SIR is happening across the entire country, yet nowhere else did judicial officers have to be deployed--only in Bengal. What is the reason for this?... Mamata Banerjee should answer this to the people of Bengal... She is levelling allegations against SIR; however, today I wish to ask the people of Bengal: should those infiltrators who have been kept here be allowed to decide the future of Bengal?... I want to make it clear on behalf of the BJP that we are resolved to identify and expel every single infiltrator from the country, not merely from the voter lists but from across the entire nation, and this is my party's agenda," he said.

"On May 6, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal, and within 45 days, the land required for fencing the border will be provided by the Bengal BJP government to the Government of India, and we will stop infiltration," he further said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In this election, the Trinamool Congress is looking to defend its fortress against the Bharatiya Janata Party, which would want to secure a victory after winning 77 seats in the last elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)