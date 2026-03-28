Bengaluru, March 28: A pre-wedding photoshoot at the Bhairaveshwara Temple turned violent after local residents allegedly assaulted photographers for wearing footwear inside the temple premises. Police said seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred in Maragunda village of Mudigere taluk.

The altercation began when locals objected to the conduct of the shoot, claiming that temple norms were violated. The situation escalated from a verbal argument into physical violence, leaving photographers injured and their equipment damaged. Bengaluru Shocker: Medical College Professor Assaulted After Allegedly Proposing to Female Student in Classroom During Lecture (Watch Videos).

Karnataka Temple Brawl Video: Locals Attack Photographers Over Footwear Row

Sakleshpura, Karnataka: A pre-wedding photoshoot at Bettada Bhairaveshwara Temple turned violent after an altercation, with locals thrashing photographers. 7 people have been taken into custody.pic.twitter.com/CMY6GdEagm — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) March 28, 2026

According to reports, several locals gathered at the temple site during the shoot and confronted the photography team. They alleged that the photographers had entered the premises wearing shoes, which is considered disrespectful in religious spaces.

The argument quickly escalated, with the group allegedly assaulting the photographers and damaging their cameras and mobile phones. The injured individuals were later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Killed After Verbal Fight During Cricket Match in Bhadravati Turns Violent During Party in Keshavpur, 5 Detained.

Police have registered a case and arrested seven people from the area in connection with the incident. Those arrested have been identified as Ashi, Prashanth, Raksha, Aravind, Uchit, Prajwal, and Nishanth. Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and identify any additional individuals involved.

The Bhairaveshwara Temple is known for its scenic surroundings and has increasingly attracted tourists and couples seeking pre-wedding shoots. However, local residents have expressed concerns that such activities may disrupt the sanctity of the religious site.

Incidents involving disputes over dress codes, behaviour, and photography at religious places have been reported in various parts of the country, often highlighting the need for clearer guidelines and better coordination between visitors and local communities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Oneindia Kannada ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).