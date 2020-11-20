Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,923 on Friday after 50 people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus tally mounted to 4,49,131 with 3,626 fresh cases reported from different districts of the state, it said.

Also Read | ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched.

Since Thursday, 3,850 recoveries have been reported in West Bengal, which improved the discharge rate to 92.54 per cent.

So far, 4,15,609 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Tina Dabi and Husband Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan to Separate; IAS Couple File Divorce in Jaipur Family Court With Mutual Consent.

West Bengal now has 25,599 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 44,159 samples have been tested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)