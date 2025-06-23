Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): Naxalbari Police in West Bengal's Darjeeling district have arrested a local betel nut trader in connection with an alleged illegal transportation case dating back to October 6, 2024, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Dheeraj Ghosh, was taken into custody following a detailed investigation that, according to the prosecution, confirmed his involvement in the case.

Earlier today, he was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court in Siliguri. The court granted a six-day police remand for further interrogation, officials said.

Government counsel informed the court that five trucks loaded with betel nuts were seized last October, and two individuals were arrested at the time. Authorities claim Ghosh failed to produce valid documentation regarding the consignment, which led to his arrest.

Ghosh has been booked under Sections 303(2), 317(2), 317(5), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, the defence lawyer has claimed that Ghosh has been falsely implicated, arguing that he is a legitimate trader and that the charges are politically motivated.

Adding a political twist to the case, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder alleged that Ghosh has backing from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Majumder claimed that the proceeds from the betel nut trade were being channelled into the TMC's party fund in Kolkata. (ANI)

