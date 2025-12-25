By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has written to the Food Commissioners of all States and Union Territories, directing officers to monitor Food Business Operators regarding the use of the term 'Tea' on packaging & labelling.

The FSSAI has clarified that only beverages made from Camellia sinensis, such as Kangra tea, green tea, and instant tea, may be labelled 'tea'. Using the term "herbal" or "plant-based" for infusions is considered misleading and misbranding.

"Food Business Operators, including E-commerce engaged in manufacturing, packing, marketing, import or sale of such products, are directed to comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Regulation and refrain from using the term 'Tea' for any products not derived from Camellia sinensis," the letter states.

"It is clarified that, as per standards specified under 2.10.1 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives Regulations, 2011, Tea (including Kangra Tea, Green Tea and Instant Tea in solid form) shall be exclusively from the plant of the Camellia sinensis," it added.

The letter also specified that every package must display the food name on the front, indicating the true nature of the contents.

"Sub-regulation (1) of regulation 5 of Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 specified that every package shall carry the name of the food, which indicates the true nature of the food contained in the package, on the Front of Pack," it said.

The letter further outlines the repercussions of non-compliance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

"In case of non-compliance, necessary action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules/regulations made thereunder," thye letter explained.

This move aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in food labelling, protecting consumers from confusion. Manufacturers must comply with these guidelines to avoid penalties. (ANI)

