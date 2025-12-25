Sambalpur, December 25: A migrant labourer was allegedly beaten to death by a group of unidentified miscreants on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm in Shantinagar, when the victim, identified as Juel Sheikh, aged thirty, a daily-wage labourer from West Bengal, stopped at a tea stall after returning from work. Three other migrant labourers were present with him at the time.

According to sources, a group of four to five unidentified persons arrived at the tea stall and confronted the labourers, accusing them of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The attackers allegedly demanded identity documents from the group. Despite the labourers producing valid identification papers, the assailants reportedly began assaulting them. While three of the labourers managed to escape, Juel Sheikh was caught by the attackers and brutally beaten. He succumbed to the injuries on his head at the spot. The assailants fled the area immediately after the incident. Protests in Various Indian Cities over Mob Lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and recovered the body. The injured labourers were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Juel's body has been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) morgue, and his family has been informed. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Srimanta Barik, informed that a conversation over a cigarette turned violent, in which the unidentified assailants fatally hit Juel on his head. Local migrant labourers have urged the authorities to take stern action on the matter to prevent harassment and exploitation of migrant citizens. Investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident that occurred in Chandabali, Bhadrak district of Odisha, in which a minor girl's missing body was found in an abandoned place, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has expressed profound grief and offered prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace. The Chief Minister has directed a thorough investigation into the incident and instructed authorities to ensure that the culprits are awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has announced assistance of 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the closest relatives of the victim's family. In a post on X, CMO wrote, "Having been informed about the heinous incident that occurred in Chandabali of Bhadrak district, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed profound grief and offered prayers for the departed soul's eternal peace. The Hon'ble Chief Minister has directed that the incident be properly investigated and the culprits be awarded the severest possible punishment in accordance with the law, while announcing assistance of 10 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the closest relatives of the victim's family." Lynching in India: Understanding Mob Violence and The Psychology Behind The Killings.

BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra strongly condemned the crime, demanding that all those involved be apprehended. Mishra also expressed concern over the rising cases of atrocities against women in the state, citing that 40,000 such cases have been registered under the present regime in Odisha. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law based on the allegations levelled by the girl's parents. Prima facie, it was found to be a case of murder. A special team under the supervision of SP Bhadrak was formed. They were able to apprehend the main accused early this morning.", DIG Mishra informed.

