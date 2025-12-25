New Delhi, December 25: The Outer North District Police have arrested two men for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in the Samaypur Badli area. The accused, identified as 26-year-old, a bank employee and a 28-year-old local salon owner, were apprehended following a swift investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The matter surfaced on the evening of December 20, 2025, when police received a PCR call regarding a minor being forced to consume alcohol in Raja Vihar. Upon reaching the spot, investigating officers initially documented the alcohol consumption reported by the victim's father. However, during a subsequent medical examination and the recording of the victim's formal statement, the gravity of the crime escalated to sexual assault. Bahraich Shocker: Cleric Arrested for Sexually Abusing Madrassa Student in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the salon owner lured the girl to a vacant family residence in Raja Vihar under the pretext of introducing her to his associate, the bank employee. Once at the location, the duo allegedly coerced the minor into drinking alcohol before sexually assaulting her. Based on the medical evidence and the victim's testimony, a case was registered at Samaypur Badli Police Station under Section 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Malayalam Filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammed Arrested in Sexual Assault Case, Released on Anticipatory Bail.

Recognising the sensitivity of the case, Hareshwar Swami, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North District), has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to oversee the proceedings. The SIT has been tasked with conducting a time-bound investigation to ensure the charge sheet is filed promptly. Both the bank employee, a resident of JJ Camp, and the salon owner, a resident of Raja Vihar, are currently in custody. Police officials stated that the investigation is ongoing to build a foolproof case for the upcoming legal trial.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.