Dehradun, Sep 27 (PTI) The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws evoked a mixed response in Uttarakhand as most of the shops and establishments remained open.

Farmers organisations descended on the streets at Roorkee in Haridwar district, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Khatima and Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district to enforce the bandh but most of the shops remained open.

There was not much impact in Dehradun either as people did not have a problem going about their daily routine as usual.

Overall, the bandh remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported so far from any part of the state, police said

However, farmers organisations staged dharnas at a number of places demanding withdrawal of the new farm laws.

The Bharat Bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, marks one year since President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three controversial laws and 10 months since thousands of farmers set up camp at Delhi's border points to voice their protest.

