Bhasma Aarti performed at Ujjain's Mahakal Ujjain temple on the first Monday of Sawan (Photo/ANI)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): July 14 marks the first Monday of this year's Shravan (Sawan) month. On the occasion, bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal was performed in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

Firstly, Mahakal Baba was bathed with water, which was followed by 'Panchamrit Abhishek' with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruits. After that, Baba was offered ashes.

The temple reverberated with Vedic chants, accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, bells, and hymns.

Devotees were seen queuing up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, as the auspicious month of Sawan continues to draw crowds to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees.

It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. During this month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting.

Devotees offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month. (ANI)

