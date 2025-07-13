Mumbai, July 13: In a shocking incident, a member of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) rescue team sustained grievous injuries while relocating a four-foot-long Indian Marsh crocodile near Kanheri Caves in Mumbai on Friday, July 11. As per the report, the victim was identified as Rajendra Bhoir. This marks the second injury for Bhoir in just over a month, he was previously hurt while assisting with the treatment of a captive tiger in June.

Bhoir, a seasoned animal keeper, was bitten on the left hand during the final moments of the rescue attempt, Mid-Day reported. "It happened in just two to three seconds. My hand was torn, and there was heavy bleeding," he recalled from his hospital bed at Shri Krishna Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Worker Injured

The incident occurred after the five-member team received information about a crocodile stranded in a pond atop a hilly area within the park. Upon arrival, they found the water chest-deep and began draining it manually using buckets. Once the level dropped to ankle height, the team moved in to secure the reptile. As Bhoir approached the animal, he was bitten, suffering deep injuries to his hand.

Medical staff at the hospital confirmed that Bhoir has three stitches and that part of the wound has been left unstitched to allow drainage in case of infection. He is expected to remain admitted for at least five days and is being administered two injections daily.

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of frontline wildlife workers. “We rescue all kinds of animals, reptiles, and mammals, for the safety of both wildlife and people. But despite allocated funds, there is no proper rescue gear. With gloves and boots, this could have been prevented,” Bhoir said.

No official statement has been issued by SGNP authorities regarding the absence of protective equipment or pending procurement plans.

