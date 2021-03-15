Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced an up-gradation of Bhiwani Civil hospital to a medical college under a centrally sponsored project.

"The college will be named after renowned freedom fighter Pandit Neki Ram Sharma. The up-gradation of this civil hospital would be done under a centrally sponsored project," Khattar said.

The CM informed while replying to a question asked in the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Assembly.

He also informed that, in point 112 of the Budget speech, a statement was made to upgrade the Bhiwami Civil hospital in the name of Dr Mangal Sen was made, but now "this error has been rectified."

He further added that, on January 26, 2019, he himself had announced to upgrade the hospital and it was decided to name this hospital after the name of Pandit Neki Ram Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)