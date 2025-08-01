Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a decisive move to boost road safety, the Bhopal district administration has implemented a new policy starting today that bars fuel stations from dispensing petrol or CNG to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

The directive, aimed at enforcing traffic rules and reducing accident-related fatalities, is now in effect across all petrol pumps in the city. Fuel station staff have been instructed not to provide fuel to any two-wheeler rider found violating the helmet mandate.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, an employee at a petrol pump in the city, said the new rule has led to unusual situations at fuel stations.

"Customers exchange helmets with each other. We appeal to them not to do so. We appeal to everyone to wear helmets. They argue with us. We are not giving petrol without a helmet, we are following the rules," he told ANI.

A local resident said, "I was not aware of this rule. I always wear a helmet. This rule is good."

Lalit, another Bhopal resident, strongly supported the regulation.

"I always wear a helmet. It is necessary for our safety. I had two-three accidents, but my head was saved because of the helmet," he said, stressing the life-saving importance of helmets. (ANI)

