Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Bhubaneswar police conducted an interaction program with educational institutions on countering the threat of drug abuse among students.

The interaction session was held at the Conference Hall of the Police Commissionerate in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The discussion centered around the Do's and Don’ts in educational institutions to stop drug addiction.

Among the Do's, steps like regular checking at hostel or mess on campus to check for smoking of drugs or ganja, installation of boards on awareness of drug addiction in prominent places, proper counselling for drug-addicted students, formation of committee on drug addiction and eradication and immediate action on misconduct by any student by the committee, among other things were discussed.

Among the Don'ts, steps like not allowing outsiders into campus, prohibiting any kind of tobacco or cigarette inside the campus, not to be lenient on drug addiction by students, and ensuring proper manning of the entry and exit gates of the campus were discussed.

The programme was graced by Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi, Additional Commissioner of Police Umashankar Dash, Additional Secretary of Department of Social Security and Empowerment (which is the nodal department for drug de-addiction of the State) Dillip Kumar Bal, Deputy Secretary of Higher Education Department Ramesh Behera, DCP Bhubaneswar Prateek Singh and psychiatrist Dr. Amrit Pattajoshi.

The session was also attended by Heads of various educational institutes of Bhubaneswar numbering about 150 along with senior police officers of Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, on June 26, an awareness programme and a rally was conducted on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. It was a joint venture with the Excise Department. An anti-drugs drive, "Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life” by motorcycle riders was held on June 25.

Since 2021, a drive named “Operation White Spider” was initiated against drug peddlers to curb activities of drug trafficking in Bhubaneswar.

A dedicated WhatsApp number 70777-98111 has also been issued by Bhubaneswar Police to share information about drug peddlers in the city. (ANI)

