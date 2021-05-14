Guwahati, May 14 (PTI) Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate Phub Tshering on Friday called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed various issues of mutual interests. The chief minister extended his gratitude to the Royal Bhutan King and the Prime Minister for their statesmanship which has helped in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Bhutan with special focus on Assam, an official release said. The chief minister said that his government had keen interest in strenghtening mutual engagements between Assam and Bhutan.

Sarma also advocated constant people to people contact between Assam and Bhutan, increase the trade volume, build new roads to take the relation between the state and the neighbouring country to a greater height.

Tshering also sought Sarma's help for Bhutanese students to come to Assam for higher studies.

The Consul General also thanked the chief minister for his statesmanship which has manifested in the form of more meaningful relations between Assam and Bhutan.

