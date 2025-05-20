Hardoi (UP), May 20 (PTI) An attempt to derail two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was thwarted due to the alertness of loco pilots, police claimed on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, unidentified miscreants tied wooden blocks using earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometre marker 1129/14, they said.

The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) heading towards Lucknow applied the emergency brake after spotting the obstruction. He removed it and informed railway officials, police said.

A second attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) following the Rajdhani Express. Police said it was averted due to the loco pilot's awareness.

Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the site on Monday evening and issued necessary instructions.

He confirmed that teams from the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local police are probing the incidents.

