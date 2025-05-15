In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a goods train derailed in Jalgaon today, May 15. According to the news agency IANS, the goods train derailed at Amalner in Jalgaon on the Bhusaval-Nandurbar route. The train derailment caused damage to adjoining tracks and suspended traffic on the Surat-Bhusaval railway line. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. It is also learned that the loco pilot and guard are safe. Repair work is underway. After the incident, BJP MP Smita Uday Wagh visited the site. Goods Train Derails in Thane District.

Goods Train Derails in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: A goods train derailed at Amalner in Jalgaon on the Bhusaval-Nandurbar route, causing damage to adjoining tracks and suspending traffic on the Surat-Bhusaval railway line. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the loco pilot and guard are safe. Repair… pic.twitter.com/vGGlOszM8Y — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)