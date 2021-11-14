Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): A day after 26 Naxalites have been killed in an encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday called it 'biggest action taken' in the country in past one year and congratulated the police for the same.

"26 Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Gadchiroli yesterday. This is the biggest action taken in the country in the last year. I congratulated the police. 4 police personnel were injured and they were immediately admitted to the hospital," said Shinde while speaking to ANI here today.

Stating that Naxal leader Milind Teltumbde who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50 lakhs on his head was killed in the encounter, Shinde said that his death is a big setback for the Naxalite movement in the state and the neighboring states.

"This encounter continued for 9 to 10 hours. This incident happened when our team was patrolling. Milind Teltumbde has been killed in this encounter. He was the leader of Naxalites in Maharashtra and neighboring states. A reward of 50 lakhs was announced on him in the state. His death is a big setback for the Naxalite movement," stated Shinde.

He further stated that after consulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, the police personnel involved in the encounter shall be rewarded.

"After consulting the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, the police personnel who were involved in this encounter will also be honored," said Shinde.

"Our effort is also to bring Naxalites in the mainstream. I also received threats but it did not have any effect, I did not even care," he added.

Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde with Rs 50 lakh bounty on his head was among the 26 Naxals killed in an encounter with police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district on Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday.

Total 26 bodies were recovered which includes 20 gents and 6 ladies.

Three police personal who received minor injuries have been hospitalized.

The top Naxals who were killed include the head of MMC zone Milind Teltumbde, who had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head, and Korchi Dalam Commander Kishan/Jaiman with Rs 8 lakh reward on him.

The search operation is underway and some bodies are yet to be identified. (ANI)

