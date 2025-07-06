Nadia (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday expressed reservations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar, saying that her party has moved to Supreme Court against the voter list revision.

"We are against this (SIR) and filed a case in the Supreme Court," Moitra told ANI.

Also Read | BRICS Remains a Powerful Force for Economic Cooperation and Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi.

She said that the situation would be such that citizens would have to prove their citizenship repeatedly due to these rules, asserting that the next target would be Bengal.

"The main goal of the Election Commission's new amendment rules brought ahead of the Bihar assembly elections is the 2026 Bengal assembly elections... The citizens of India will have to prove their citizenship once again through the rules in this election," the TMC MP said.

Also Read | Marathi Medium Helped My Conceptual Understanding in School: CJI BR Gavai Amid Language Row.

She also flagged the issue that the names of migrant workers would be deleted from the voter list if they failed to submit the correct documents within the prescribed time, which would lead to their disenfranchisement.

"Aadhaar card is not acceptable. Not only the person's birth certificate but also the birth certificates of their mother and father will have to be submitted. Additionally, suppose migrant workers are unable to come and submit the correct documents to the voter list within two to three months. In that case, their names will be removed from the voter list, and they will not be given the opportunity for a final hearing. They will have to apply again and get their names included in the voter list," Moitra said.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha has also moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Election Commission of India's exercise to revise the voter list across Bihar.

The SIR in Bihar is being implemented smoothly at the ground level with the active cooperation of the electors, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Sunday.

"The initial phase of SIR, during which Enumeration forms were to be printed and distributed, is almost complete, with the forms having been made available to all the electors who were available," read a statement from the poll panel.

ECI also reiterated that SIR is being conducted as per the SIR instructions dated June 24, 2025, and there is no change in the instructions. As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1 August 2025 will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms have been received. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)