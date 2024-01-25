New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders on Thursday evening, sources said.

"Amit Shah is likely to meet Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and Sushil Modi," a source said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Know the Importance of the Indian Constitution and the Day When It Came Into Effect in 1950.

Further, according to sources, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi has also arrived in Delhi and could likely join the discussions with the top BJP leadership.

The talks come amid a war of words between the BJP and the ruling JDU, RJD and Congress combine in Bihar over the Centre's decision to posthumously confer the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, on former chief minister and champion of social justice, Karpoori Thakur.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2024: Know Theme, Ticket Price, When and Where to Watch, Live Stream and Other Details.

The JDU, while hailing the Centre's decision, claimed that CM Nitish Kumar had long been demanding the country's highest honour for Thakur. The RJD, meanwhile, took a swipe at the BJP claiming that the decision to bestow the country's highest recognition on the two-time Bihar CM was taken with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the BJP asserted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who decided to bestow the deserving honour on the late crusader for social justice.

Weighing in on the Centre's decision, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said at a rally, "These days, many people are more focussed on promoting their own family in politics, but Karpoori-ji never did that in his lifetime."

Responding to the CM's dig at dynastic politics without taking any names, RJD leader Shakti Yadav said his remarks were likely meant for BJP leaders.

"Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics was likely aimed at BJP leaders. Pankaj Singh, the son of Rajnath Singh, and Anurag Thakur (son of former Himachal CM and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal) are all in active politics and hold important offices. Hence, the remarks might well have been directed at them. In a democracy, the people decide their representatives. The father doesn't decide if his son will rule. I think this is what Nitish-ji was hinting at," the RJD leader said.

Karpoori Thakur was a socialist leader and freedom fighter, who was twice chief minister of Bihar and prior to that, the state's education minister and deputy chief minister.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979.

Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)