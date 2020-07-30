Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): As many as eight people Bihar died after being struck by lightning -- three each in Sheikhpura and Jamui, and one each in Siwan and Begusarai districts, the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Also Read | India Banned 106 Chinese Applications that Threatened its Citizens' Privacy and Security, Says Mike Pompeo: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

Kumar also appealed people to follow the order of the authorities and remain in their homes.

As many as 38,47,531 people have been affected due to floods in Bihar and 25,116 people at shelter homes, the Bihar government said.

Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

While 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in affected areas, according to the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)