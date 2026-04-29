India News | Bihar CM Condoles Labourer's Death in Delhi's Dwarka, Announces Ex-gratia

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of a labourer from the State's Khagaria district after the incident in which a Delhi Police constable was arrested for allegedly opening fire at the man.

The incident was reported in the Dwarka area of the national capital on April 26.

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In a post on X, Choudhary termed the incident "extremely heartbreaking" and extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased, identified as Pandav Kumar.

"The unfortunate incident in Dwarka, Delhi, resulting in the death of Pandav Kumar, a labourer from Khagaria, is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his grieving family. The administration is committed to taking just and fair action," Choudhary said.

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The Chief Minister also assured that the State government is taking all necessary steps to support the affected family during this difficult time.

"We are making every effort at every level to support the affected family during this difficult time. Instructions have been issued to provide Rs 8 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the deceased's dependents (Rs 4 lakh from the Labour Resources Department and Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund)," he added.

Choudhary also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family to endure the loss.

"May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength and fortitude to the family during this trying time," the post concluded.

A Delhi Police special cell head constable was arrested on April 26 for allegedly opening fire late at night in Dwarka, killing one labourer and injuring another, according to officials.

Delhi Police had launched a manhunt and conducted raids to trace the accused, identified as Neeraj who was absconding.

According to Delhi Police, "At around 2 am last night (April 25) in Jaffarpur Kalan, Dwarka, Head Constable Neeraj, posted with the Special Cell, allegedly opened fire, leaving one labourer dead and injuring another. The labourers were partying, and an argument broke out over the noise, which led to this incident. It is being investigated whether the Head Constable was drunk. The accused is absconding, and a search is underway. The police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation. After conducting a post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family. "

The sister of the victim told ANI, "My brother was shot dead." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)