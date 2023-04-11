New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived here on Tuesday and held a meeting with RJD supreme Lalu Prasad during which they were understood to have discussed the current political situation amid efforts to strengthen the Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The meeting between the two Bihar politics stalwarts came on a day Kumar's deputy and Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

After arriving in the national capital, Kumar headed to Misa Bharti's home where Lalu Prasad is staying. Kumar met Lalu Prasad and enquired about his health.

Source said they also discussed the current political situation. During his Delhi visit, Kumar is expected to meet a slew of Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kumar, on several occasions in the past, advised all opposition parties, including the Congress, to join hands to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In February, Kumar had asserted that the BJP will be restricted to under 100 seats if all the opposition parties, including the Congress, fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

Addressing a Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Purnea, the JD(U) supremo had said the Congress will have to take a quick decision in this regard.

Kumar had also visited Delhi in September last year when he met leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Akhilesh Yadav.

The JD(U), the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties are part of the ruling alliance in Bihar.

