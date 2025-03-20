New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Newly appointed Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, with assembly elections in Bihar scheduled later this year.

Congress MP KC Venugopal was also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, Kumar said the discussions were held in view of the upcoming elections, stressing the need for focused efforts in Bihar.

"This meeting was in the context of Bihar. We have to work with full force in Bihar. The government that is currently running in Bihar is not working on good issues. We have to work further on the issue of employment; migration is taking place... This is a new responsibility... I have got the opportunity to do more work in less time," Kumar told ANI.

Earlier, Kumar expressed gratitude to the top leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and said his primary goal is to strengthen the party, engage with the public, and ensure transparency in all work.

In his first statement following his appointment, Kumar thanked the party's leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, for giving him the opportunity.

"I want to thank my party's top leadership for giving me the opportunity, as a person from the Dalit community, to serve in this position," Kumar said, acknowledging the trust placed in him.

He outlined the challenges ahead, recognizing the party's strong structure and emphasizing the need for refinement.

"The challenge in front of me is to complete multiple works in a short time while ensuring that the party moves forward and issues of public interest are discussed in the House," he said.

Kumar highlighted Rahul Gandhi's ideology, which focuses on saving the Constitution and uplifting minorities.

"In Odisha, Bhakta Charan Das from the Dalit community was made the state president; in Bihar, Rajesh Kumar from the Dalit community was made the state Congress chief; and in Telangana, Muslim reservation was increased. This is Rahul Gandhi's initiative, and it is being brought to reality by allies with RJD in Bihar," said Kumar.

He reaffirmed that these efforts reflect Rahul Gandhi's commitment to action.

"Whatever promises Rahul Gandhi made, we are working to implement them, especially in our alliance with RJD in Bihar," he added.

On Congress's strategy for the upcoming assembly elections, Kumar emphasized the importance of improving the party's vote share, aiming to increase it from 24 per cent to 25 per cent.

He said the party would focus on gaining the support of marginalized communities, including ST, SC, and OBC voters.

"My primary goal is to strengthen the party, engage with the public, and ensure transparency in all our work," Kumar said, promising to deliver on his commitments with accountability and clarity. (ANI)

